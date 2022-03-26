Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

