Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

ALLY opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.