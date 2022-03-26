Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

