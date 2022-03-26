Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average is $216.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

