Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

NYSE ALL opened at $141.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.