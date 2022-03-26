Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) vs. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Head-To-Head Survey

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98% Hersha Hospitality Trust -15.94% -6.57% -2.23%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $94.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $10.39, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.35 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -28.34 Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.20 -$40.17 million ($1.65) -5.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.