HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

HEXO stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.96. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HEXO by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the third quarter worth $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in HEXO by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HEXO by 811.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

