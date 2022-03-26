HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE HRT opened at $16.90 on Friday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

