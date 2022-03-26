Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($11.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.95).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.64) on Thursday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 936.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 889.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($196,892.84).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

