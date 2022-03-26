Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

HTCMY remained flat at $$52.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 204. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

