Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

