Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $45.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

