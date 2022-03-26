Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. Honest has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 198.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

