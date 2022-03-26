Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Honest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,588,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.17.

Get Honest alerts:

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.