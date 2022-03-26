Honest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the typical volume of 1,055 call options.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Honest alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.