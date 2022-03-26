Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.14. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

