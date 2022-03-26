Horizon Protocol One Day Volume Hits $62,655.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $62,655.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.30 or 0.07028999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,742.05 or 1.00051570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00043848 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.