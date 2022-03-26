Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.