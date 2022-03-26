HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,033,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of HP by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 965,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.