HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $496.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 590 ($7.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

HSBC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. 2,541,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,696. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $71,576,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

