Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.63.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.
About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
