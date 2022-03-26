Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,499,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

