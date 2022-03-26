Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.63. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,499,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76,547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

