Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HUMRF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.