Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $213.34 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.