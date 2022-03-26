Huntington National Bank Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

