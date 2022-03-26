Huntington National Bank Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

