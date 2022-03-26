Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

