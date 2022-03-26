Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carriage Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Carriage Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

