Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,717,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

