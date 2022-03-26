Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

