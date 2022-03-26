Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NYSE:HUN traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.98. 9,431,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

