Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Down to $45.81

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.81, but opened at $44.80. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $991.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

