Ian Selby Purchases 300,000 Shares of Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX – Get Rating) insider Ian Selby acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,949.45).

Ian Selby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Ian Selby purchased 600,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,898.89).

On Friday, January 21st, Ian Selby purchased 165,240 shares of Falanx Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,652.40 ($2,175.36).

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ian Selby purchased 500,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,582.41).

LON FLX opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Falanx Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; ethical offensive services; red teaming security testing; awareness training; threat and risk assessment; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

