Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 575.5% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBDRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.07. 84,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,209. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is 46.22%.

Several research firms have commented on IBDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

