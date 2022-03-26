Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Up 231.0% in March

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.58. 218,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Ilika has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
