iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0354

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

