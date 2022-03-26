ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

