ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.
About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
