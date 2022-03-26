Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Immunovant has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $17.20.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

