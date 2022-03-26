Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Immunovant by 213.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Immunovant by 140.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

