Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMPL opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.