Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.56).

LON IMB traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,651.50 ($21.74). 1,353,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,188. The company has a market capitalization of £15.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,678.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,611.38. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.58) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,014.13).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

