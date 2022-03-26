Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$3.80. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 32,039 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of C$518.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

