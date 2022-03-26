Indexed Finance Price Reaches $1.27 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,930.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.19 or 0.07054432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.98 or 0.99833573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

