India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.95. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,327,072 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

