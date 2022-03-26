INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of INDUS in a research note on Friday.

INDUS stock opened at €27.65 ($30.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.13 and its 200 day moving average is €32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. INDUS has a 52-week low of €27.95 ($30.71) and a 52-week high of €37.70 ($41.43).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

