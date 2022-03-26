InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

IFRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 208,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

