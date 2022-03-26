ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

