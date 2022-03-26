Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $25,373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $6,770,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $3,443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

