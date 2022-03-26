Insider Buying: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Acquires $23,213.80 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 12,548 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,213.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

APLT stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

