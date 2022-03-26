Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells $603,275.40 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $603,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BBY stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

